BitTube (TUBE) Trading 5.3% Higher This Week

BitTube (TUBE) traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitTube has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $169,550.56 and approximately $115.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00686003 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 351,119,064 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

