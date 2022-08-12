BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $434.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

