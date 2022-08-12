BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Stock Performance
NASDAQ ADBE opened at $434.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
