BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,325 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Insider Transactions at Plains All American Pipeline

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

PAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.27.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.79.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.10%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.