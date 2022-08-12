BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,654,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,931 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,077,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,308,000 after purchasing an additional 150,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19,858.3% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 761,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,096,000 after purchasing an additional 757,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $66.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.49. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.