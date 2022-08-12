BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $173.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.76. The company has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

