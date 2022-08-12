BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 45.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $545.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.66 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $516.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

