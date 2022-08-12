BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,847,000 after acquiring an additional 88,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,404,000 after acquiring an additional 113,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,919,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,290 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $37.14 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

