BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

