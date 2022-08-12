BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a C$9.60 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.10.

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.72. 515,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,250. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of C$6.13 and a 52-week high of C$15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.42.

BlackBerry ( TSE:BB Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$213.58 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

