BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance

Shares of ECAT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 245,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,344. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $20.19.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust news, Portfolio Manager David William Clayton bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $142,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECAT. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 315,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.