Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 102,792 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $19,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.82.

BX opened at $106.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.