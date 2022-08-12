Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Lowered by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,055 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for 2.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Blackstone worth $65,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in Blackstone by 11.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Blackstone by 32.3% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 6.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 157.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $107.94. The stock had a trading volume of 41,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,227. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.18. The company has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

