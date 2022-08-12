BLink (BLINK) Achieves Market Cap of $356,376.55

BLink (BLINK) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 11th. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BLink has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BLink has a market cap of $356,376.55 and $332.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,954.97 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004141 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00037489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00127724 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00069533 BTC.

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

