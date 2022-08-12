Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $2,651,672.42 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $2,651,672.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,890,038.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $2,519,365.72.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $2,106,821.90.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $2,192,670.20.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,914,509.40.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 5,485 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $343,525.55.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,952,971.90.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,850,507.80.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,926,202.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $2,639,758.30.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $2,352,058.80.

Block Trading Up 2.3 %

SQ stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.95. 10,381,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,121,018. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of -96.65 and a beta of 2.45. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $276.14.

Institutional Trading of Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Block by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Block by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Block by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Block from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Block from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Block from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Block from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.34.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

