Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Stephens

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Block from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.34.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Block stock opened at $85.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.04. Block has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $276.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of -94.49 and a beta of 2.45.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $716,496.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,689.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $716,496.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,689.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $2,519,365.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $35,049,389.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,046 shares of company stock worth $23,689,489. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Block by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 491,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after purchasing an additional 44,074 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 816.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Block by 2,896.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 73,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 71,120 shares during the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.