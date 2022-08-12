Blocknet (BLOCK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $336.00

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $336.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00025111 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00017589 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005237 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,924,994 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

