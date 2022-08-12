BLOCKv Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (VEE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a market cap of $6.11 million and $1,037.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,108.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00038128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00127943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00067159 BTC.

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

