Blockzero Labs Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last Week (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $3,190.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,245.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00127597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00066202 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.