Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.91.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers encoders/transcoders, such as 4K/ultra-high definition, high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 capable encoders and transcoders; and QPSK and 8PSK, and QAM transcoders.

