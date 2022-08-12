Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.91.
About Blonder Tongue Laboratories
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blonder Tongue Laboratories (BDR)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.