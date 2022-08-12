Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLMN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.80.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $27.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,738,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 151,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 71,124 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 42,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,587,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

