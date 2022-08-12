Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Blow & Drive Interlock Co. (OTCMKTS:BDIC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.11. Blow & Drive Interlock shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 16,140 shares changing hands.

Blow & Drive Interlock Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

About Blow & Drive Interlock

Blow & Drive Interlock Corp. is a holding company, which has no business operations. The company was founded on July 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

