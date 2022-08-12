Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 165.08% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Blue Bird Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91.

BLBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Blue Bird by 2.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 465,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Blue Bird by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Blue Bird by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Blue Bird by 52.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 68,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Blue Bird by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

