Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 165.08% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.
Blue Bird Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLBD traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BLBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Bird
About Blue Bird
Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Bird (BLBD)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.