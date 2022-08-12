Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) vs. Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Financial Survey

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) and Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Land Securities Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Land Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 8.26% 22.41% 5.48% Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

37.3% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Land Securities Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $757.11 million 0.58 $58.73 million $3.32 7.07 Land Securities Group $927.76 million 7.39 $1.19 billion N/A N/A

Land Securities Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bluegreen Vacations and Land Securities Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 2 0 3.00 Land Securities Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Bluegreen Vacations presently has a consensus price target of $57.50, suggesting a potential upside of 145.10%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than Land Securities Group.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Land Securities Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts, as well as 128 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

