BMO Capital Markets Increases Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target to C$10.00

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ENRFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

Enerflex Trading Up 14.1 %

Shares of ENRFF stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078. Enerflex has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

