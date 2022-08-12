Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$63.00 at TD Securities

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boardwalk REIT from a market perform rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$68.50 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$58.17.

Boardwalk REIT stock traded up C$0.57 on Thursday, reaching C$50.88. 3,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,283. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.23. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$41.12 and a twelve month high of C$61.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.73.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

