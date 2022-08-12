BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 655.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after purchasing an additional 164,856 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1,022.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 67,327 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Shares of TRV opened at $168.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.27 and its 200-day moving average is $171.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.