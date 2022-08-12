BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Stock Up 0.3 %
SRE stock opened at $163.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.36 and a 200-day moving average of $154.46. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.22.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
