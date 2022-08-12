BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Up 0.3 %

SRE stock opened at $163.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.36 and a 200-day moving average of $154.46. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.22.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.