BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 240 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $165.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.22 and its 200 day moving average is $157.85. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.37 and a 1 year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

