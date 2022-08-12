BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $171.81 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $464.85. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.80 and a 200-day moving average of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $42,373.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,112,232.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $5,355,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,605,449.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $42,373.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,112,232.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,056 shares of company stock valued at $76,474,694 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

