BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 703 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 514,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after acquiring an additional 80,484 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,702 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

EXC opened at $45.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.