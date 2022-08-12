BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 137,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after buying an additional 84,868 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
ESGU opened at $93.80 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day moving average is $93.28.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.