Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.46

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $2.55. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 124,488 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOLT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $86.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity at Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:BOLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,703,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOLT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 30,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,449,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 915,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

