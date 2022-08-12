BOMB Market Capitalization Hits $265,278.67 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $265,278.67 and $159,643.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOMB has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,850.96 or 0.99855139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00049190 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00027074 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001418 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,302 coins and its circulating supply is 890,514 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken.

BOMB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

