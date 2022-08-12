Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.25 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.35 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Bombardier stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59. Bombardier has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $47.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

