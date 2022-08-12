Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 669.6% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bonterra Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

BONXF stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. Bonterra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.