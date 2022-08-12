Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Boosted by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 162.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 250.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $38.82 on Friday, hitting $2,102.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,910.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2,133.91.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,557.20.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

