BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 billion-$16.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.63 billion.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.39. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 5,731.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2,115.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.