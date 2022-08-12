Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Short Interest Update

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 597,500 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the July 15th total of 903,100 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Borqs Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRQS remained flat at $1.38 during trading on Friday. 2,840,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,805. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. Borqs Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $14.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borqs Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Borqs Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Borqs Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile

Borqs Technologies, Inc provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

