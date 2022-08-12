Boston Partners Acquires 50,301 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,485,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,301 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.17% of Boston Scientific worth $110,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 188,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,008,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,379,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,173 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $41.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.