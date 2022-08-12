Boston Partners Grows Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 10,521.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532,284 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $124,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.44.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE IQV opened at $242.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.