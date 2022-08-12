Boston Partners Increases Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,826 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.45% of BankUnited worth $53,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BankUnited Stock Up 0.9 %

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

BankUnited stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.42 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

BankUnited Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.