Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.20% of Lam Research worth $148,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $497.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $455.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

