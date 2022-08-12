Boston Partners Makes New Investment in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,121,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,726,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

Shares of AUY opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

AUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Articles

