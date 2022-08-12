Boston Partners Sells 622,336 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 622,336 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.67% of RenaissanceRe worth $117,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 28,655 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth $2,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray bought 7,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,375.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Gerald John Gray acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,375.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $135.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.40. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -6.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

