Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $26,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,812,000 after buying an additional 375,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,108,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,899,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,515,000 after buying an additional 176,763 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,048,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,360,000 after buying an additional 137,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,905,000 after buying an additional 194,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.
BSX stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $42.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842,322. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
