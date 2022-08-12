Bottos (BTO) Hits One Day Volume of $18,404.00

Bottos (BTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $311,510.20 and approximately $18,404.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,861.57 or 1.00070134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00039242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00127441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00067578 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos.

Buying and Selling Bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.