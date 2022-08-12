Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$205.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$170.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$195.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$156.00 to C$194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$220.33.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

BYD stock traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$188.98. 9,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$117.48 and a 52 week high of C$267.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$145.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$156.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 182.10.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$705.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$664.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 5.1471213 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

