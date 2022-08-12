BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BP. HSBC cut their price target on BP from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.20) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BP from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 500 ($6.04) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.93.

BP Stock Performance

NYSE:BP opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. BP has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BP will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BP by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

