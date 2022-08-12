BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,720. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $89.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWAY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BrainsWay by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 58,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in BrainsWay by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BrainsWay by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

