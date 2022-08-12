Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the July 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BNTGY shares. Baader Bank upgraded Brenntag to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Brenntag from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:BNTGY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 19,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,807. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13. Brenntag has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Brenntag Announces Dividend

Brenntag Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.

(Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also

